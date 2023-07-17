How gardeners make plants grow in a few days: the secret is revealed

Gardeners use various natural methods to accelerate plant growth. Thanks to this knowledge, plants become strong, beautiful, and healthy.

According to Sante Plus, even when taking precautions and following instructions, maintenance can be quite difficult. Therefore, experts gave some tips on how to properly care for plants.

Home tricks for plant care

Try an economical and really effective fertilizer that will accelerate the growth of your plants:

10 g of brewer's yeast,

1 tablespoon of white sugar,

1 liter of mineral water

Preparation:

Mix the yeast with the water until it dissolves well (you can heat the water if you like!).

Add sugar to the mixture.

Leave this mixture for two hours. Place the preparation in a vaporizer.

In the fall or winter, spray the plants with this solution once a month. In spring or summer, fertilize the plants with this preparation at least three times a month.

Note that brewer's yeast contains very powerful nutrients for plant roots. They act as a probiotic that stimulates plant growth. As for sugar, it helps plants to live again and repels all kinds of parasites, such as insects and pathogens. Finally, unchlorinated water makes them healthy and beautiful.

Additional tips for growing healthy plants

In addition to this advice, you should take into account certain parameters that can help you with the maintenance and longevity of your plants.

Whether it is for the interior of the house or for your balcony, it is important to determine the type of each plant. Note that each one has its own characteristics and specific needs. Some will need a lot of light, others less, direct or indirect sun exposure. There are those that require a lot of water and those that do not maintain humidity. Some prefer overhead watering, others need watering from below.

If you observe an anomaly or notice that your plant is not growing properly, there may be some gaps in its care: keep in mind that plants sometimes have unexpected or unusual needs. It may need to be fertilized more, or perhaps it has grown too tall and needs to be pruned. Also check if the lighting conditions have changed, or if it has increased in size, in which case a change of pot is necessary.

