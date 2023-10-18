How to use banana peels for improving the look of your skin

Bananas is a beneficial product for the nervous system, sleep improving, preserving beauty and physical health. However, we usually consume only the pulp of this fruit. But it is worth noting that the skin of the banana can also be used, as Pixel Inform reports .

Usually, housewives use banana peel to create homemade fertilizers for indoor plants and garden crops. However, this valuable product can be used to improve skin health.

The way of using banana peels is very simple. First, you need to clean your face well and leave it a little damp. Then, gently massage the skin with the banana peel in a gentle massaging motion. Let this layer remain on your skin for 10-20 minutes. After that, you will wash your face again, tone your skin and apply your usual cream. If you repeat the procedure several times a week, you will notice an improvement in your skin.

This, however, is not the only way to use banana peels. For example, you can use it to reduce puffiness and other signs of sleepless nights around your eyes. To do this, you will firstly need to treat your skin with an aloe juice. Then, apply small pieces of banana peels. After 20-30 minutes, remove them and evaluate the result.

