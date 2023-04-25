How to cut a sponge cake into perfectly even pieces: a life hack with a plate and a string

Cutting cake layers can be a challenge for many, even experienced chefs. But it's actually a task that can be handled easily with a few tricks. Next, you will learn about two methods that you can use to cut a cake layer into even pieces.

The first method involves using a thread. To use this method, you will need toothpicks, a regular thread, and the cake you want to cut. Here are the steps you can follow:

Visually divide the cake in half; Place the parts of the cake with the toothpicks in a circle; Wrap the cake with the string so that it lies on top of the toothpicks; Cross the ends of the thread and pull it towards you.

During these steps, the thread will cut into the pastry, and you will be able to cut the cake into pieces perfectly.

The second method is to use a sharp, long knife and a stack of shallow plates. To do this, place the cake on a stack of plates to conveniently cut a layer off of it. Here are the steps you can follow:

Use several plates to increase the height of the stack to the desired thickness of the cake; Cover the cake with the ring of the mold so that the part of the cake that protrudes from underneath is the desired size; Point the knife horizontally when cutting.

This method allows you to get even layers of cake without effort.

