How to soften rough heel skin: a recipe for an effective compress

Dry feet is a common problem that requires constant and effective care. In case the usual heel creams do not help to overcome cracks, peeling and discomfort, try making a compress to soften and renew the skin.

Ukr.Media reports that.

It can be difficult to keep the skin on your heels smooth, especially if you don't have the opportunity to go for regular pedicures. Sometimes even a visit to a specialist doesn't help, especially during the cold season when the skin gets dry and rough very quickly.

Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for foot skin problems. However, before applying more aggressive exfoliation methods, try using a pumice stone. Before doing so, it is recommended to make a compress of hydrogen peroxide.

Hydrogen peroxide is actively used in home care for feet. It is often added to disinfection baths to get rid of unpleasant foot odor or remove fungal infections.

A cotton disk moistened with hydrogen peroxide should be applied to the feet for 10-15 minutes. After that, you can easily remove the dead skin layers with a pumice stone.

Don't forget that in the first few days after a pedicure, your feet need more intensive care. Apply a nourishing cream or a special wax for foot skin care regularly.

