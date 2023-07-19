How to soften an avocado in 30 seconds: an effective life hack

Avocados can be used to make a wide variety of sauces and spreads. But if it is too hard, you won't be able to use it in cooking.

But we'll show you how to soften the fruit in just 30 seconds.

How to soften an avocado

Unripe avocados are not only hard, but also taste tart. You can speed up the ripening process by leaving it near bananas overnight. But if you're short on time, take an avocado, pierce it with a fork several times, and microwave it for 30 seconds.

Take out the soft avocado and leave it to cool. This treatment does not affect the taste.

There is another option. Put the avocado in the oven for 10 minutes at 90 degrees, wrapping it in foil.

