How to defrost meat in 10 minutes without a microwave

Storing meat in the freezer helps to extend its shelf life. You'll also have a constant supply on hand for a wide variety of meals.

However, defrosting usually takes a long time. Sante Plus experts have advised on how to defrost meat in 10 minutes without using a microwave.

For quick defrosting, your ally is none other than hot water. The method is very simple:

1. First, heat the water in a saucepan to 60°C. Then switch off the heat.

2. Put the meat in a resealable freezer bag and place it in the pot of pre-heated water. Stir occasionally. You can even add hot water if necessary.

3. In about 10 minutes, the meat will be completely thawed.

If you want, you can fill a container with hot water, put it in the sink (well disinfected) and put the bag with the meat in. After 10 minutes, a piece of meat or even a breast will be completely thawed. Rest assured, bacteria will not be able to grow there, so this method is very safe.

Of course, those with a microwave can also use the special defrost function. This is also quick, as you can defrost the meat in about ten minutes. The only problem is that this method, although very common, is known to change the taste and appearance of the meat slightly. Some parts may even cook, while others may not defrost properly.

As a reminder, many people store bread in the fridge, but this is not a good idea. Experts say that in such a situation, bread is at risk of spoiling faster.

