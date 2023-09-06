How to iron a shirt so that it does not wrinkle around the buttons

For many people, ironing is a fairly straightforward task, but for others, it can be a challenge. While there are no specific rules for ironing, there are effective ways to make it easier.

Turn the clothes inside out: This will help prevent iron marks from appearing on the front of the garment. Do not allow large items to hang over the edge of the ironing board: Large items can start to wrinkle again if they are not ironed properly. Iron with long strokes: Long strokes help to eliminate creases and maintain the structure of the fabric without stretching the fibers.

One of the professionals discovered a mistake that most people make when ironing shirts. He shared this tip in a video on TikTok. Most people, when ironing a shirt, go around the buttons, avoiding them. This is not quite right, he says.

Instead, he recommends turning the shirt inside out and placing the iron along the line where the buttons are located, and then ironing them that way. After that, he turns the shirt over to the front side and demonstrates how this method allows you to make the space between the buttons completely flat and crease-free.

As a reminder, sometimes careless ironing can leave iron marks on clothes. That's why we told you how to quickly get rid of such marks on your clothes.

