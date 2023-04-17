How to check milk for freshness: a culinary life hack

Ukrainian culinary blogger Tetyana Shirokostup shared on her YouTube channel a simple culinary hack that allows you to check the freshness of milk at home using soda.

According to the blogger's advice, to test milk for freshness, you need to pour 50 ml of milk into a glass and add a quarter of a teaspoon of soda. Then you need to mix. If foam or bubbles appear, this may indicate the presence of an excess amount of acid in the milk, which indicates its staleness, the author noted.

This life hack can be useful for anyone who wants to check the quality of milk before using it in cooking recipes. It is simple and easy to perform, allowing you to quickly assess the freshness of milk without special equipment or professional knowledge.

