How to check the quality of tap water at home: 6 useful tips to help keep you healthy

Water is one of the most important aspects of maintaining our health and well-being, thus its quality is extremely important. Are you sure that your tap water is safe? You can check it at home by following our tips.

How to test water at home

Appearance.

Pay attention to how the water looks: it should be clean, clear, and odorless. If it smells bad or has a strange color, there are problems with its quality.

Foreign impurities

Fill a transparent glass with water and look at it in the light. Floating substances, particles, or sediment may indicate that the water is contaminated.

Test kits

These allow home users to perform simple water tests. These kits contain filters and reagents that react to certain contaminants such as lead, copper, bacteria and nitrates. Test your water by following the instructions.

Water taste

An unpleasant taste or odor indicates the presence of chemicals or pollutants in the water. If your water has an unpleasant taste or odor, contact a specialist for additional analysis.

Check the filter

If you use a filter to purify your water, check its condition regularly. Make sure it is properly installed and does not need to be replaced.

