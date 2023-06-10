How to check cherries for worms: top 3 effective ways

The appearance of worms in cherries can be attributed to the cherry fly, which lays its eggs in the berries. The worms are not harmful when eaten, but there are no one who wants to eat delicious berries with them. UaPortal will tell you how to detect worms in cherries.

How to tell if there are worms in cherries

You can check immediately before buying - take the ripest or overripe berries and open them. If there are no larvae in a few berries, the rest of the berries are probably clean.

If you have already made a purchase, you can check the cherries at home. To do this, pour cold water into a bowl, add 2 tbsp of baking soda and mix. Put the berries in the solution and wait half an hour. If there are larvae in the berries, they will float on the surface.

You can also check the berry visually: very dark and soft cherries probably contain larvae.

By the way, worms are an indicator of the berry's chemical-free cultivation and naturalness. The larvae are not harmful to health.

