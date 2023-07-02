It is well known that in order to obtain fluffy and tasty rice, it must be thoroughly rinsed before cooking. The rinsing process is usually time-consuming, as you need to change the water several times until it becomes clear.

However, this method not only helps to get rid of dust and small debris, but also removes excess starch. This process may not be very pleasant, as you need to use cold water, which makes your hands gradually numb from the cold.

That is why smart housewives have come up with another, much simpler and more convenient way. To do this, you need warm water (about 60 degrees) and table salt.

Dissolve one tablespoon of salt in a liter of water and pour the rice with this solution. Let the rice grains stay in this "bath" for 40-60 minutes.

After this time, rinse the rice under running water and cook any dishes that contain this ingredient. After this procedure, the rice will always be crumbly and have a great taste.

