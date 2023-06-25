Even if you're not a big fan of pedicures, you should definitely get one in the summer. After all, sandals require beautiful toenails. Considering the cost of a pedicure, you'd like to wear it longer, so we'll show you how to extend its life.

Update your top coat

Every two days, apply a layer of top coat, paying special attention to the cut and corner of the nail, because this is where the varnish quickly chips off.

After a pedicure, try not to expose the nail to mechanical stress and wear shoes with an open toe.

Moisturize the cuticle.

Every day, apply a special oil to the cuticle that will prevent it from growing quickly.

Use an odorless foot cream

Video of the day

Products that contain flavors destroy the structure of the varnish faster.

Read also: Trendy nail design 2023 - what's in trend for spring-summer

Take care of your feet

In pursuit of beautiful nails, do not forget about the skin of your feet. Regularly make foot baths with sea salt, natural oils, and extracts of medicinal plants such as chamomile, calendula, and green tea. And don't file dry feet more than once a week.

Choose comfortable shoes

Shoes have a great impact on the condition of your pedicure. Choose comfortable shoes that do not pinch your toes.

As a reminder, we have already written about five types of manicure that are outdated.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !