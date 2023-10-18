How to extend the life of socks, stockings and tights

Stockings and tights can tear at the most inopportune moment. Of course, you can put an extra pair in your bag, but such an opportunity is not always available.

It is no less uncomfortable when your socks tear. Fortunately, there are a few tips from your grandmother that work wonders. Then these important items of your closet will serve you for a long time, follow the instructions of Sante Plus.

How not to tear your socks?

There are many factors that cause socks to quickly develop holes in the toe area. Washing at high temperatures or without air conditioning; wearing shoes that are too tight; excessive sweating or even a bad pedicure are all strongly implicated.

Whatever the cause, you can avoid piercing the area of the big toe that often suffers the most. The idea is to make a small hole under the sole of the foot. The fabric will then become softer, reducing the stress and friction of the shoe, leaving the big toe covered. This technique is widely used in Japan,: some brands have even released new socks with holes in the sole.

It's important to wash your socks inside out because this is the part that always comes in contact with your skin. This prevents the threads of the fabric from getting damaged during washing.

How not to tear stockings and tights?

The second tip concerns tights: so that they do not tear, they should be put in the freezer. Yes, this is really an unusual and unexpected method, but it has proven itself in many ways! Strange as it may seem, the cold strengthens the fibers and makes the stockings stronger.

Before you put them in the freezer, try putting them in cold water and wringing them out properly. Then place them in a freezer bag and store them in the refrigerator for an hour. This should work.

After washing your tights, always air dry them and never dry them in the dryer. Because that would be the best way to stretch them or shrink them which they are made up of. And therefore making them less resistant.

Also, like any other garment, if tights are exposed to the sun for too long, they risk rapid damage.

For more delicate socks and tights, you can use hairspray. Applying it to newly worn socks/tights/stockings will also reduce the likelihood of stretch marks.

How can I extend the life of my socks, stockings and tights?

You can also introduce new ways of washing your tights to increase their longevity. One very popular tip is to use 2-3 teaspoons of sugar dissolved in the water in which you wash your tights. Apparently, this method strengthens the fabrics in the long run.

These tips may seem unusual and unique to you, but why not to try them? It will save you time and money.

