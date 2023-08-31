How to use medical cotton wool in everyday life: 4 ways

It turns out that some everyday objects can be useful even if they are not used for their intended purpose. Cotton wool, which is often associated with the medical field, is also useful in everyday life.

1. Repelling rodents

Rodents can be a problem, especially for residents of private homes. Instead of chemical repellents, you can use medical cotton wool. Simply soak a piece of cotton wool in peppermint essential oil and leave it in the areas where rodents are most likely to appear. This will repel them.

2. Air freshener

Medical cotton wool can help give your home a pleasant scent. Roll it into small balls, soak them in your favourite essential oil and place them in a decorative container. Place this freshener in your room and enjoy the pleasant scent.

3. Removing mould

Mould is an unpleasant problem that anyone can experience. You can remove it with medical cotton. Soak it in bleach and place it in the problem areas. You will be surprised by the result.

4. Protect your rubber gloves

You can extend the shelf life of your rubber gloves by filling the fingertips with lumps of medical cotton. This will help prevent damage and prolong their use.

