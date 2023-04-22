Bread is one of the most popular foods in the world, but many people may avoid it because of the presence of yeast used in its manufacture. If you want to try vegan bread without yeast, we have prepared a simple recipe for you.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of flour;

2 teaspoons of baking powder;

1 teaspoon of baking soda;

1/2 teaspoon of salt;

1/2 cup of plant-based fermented milk drink;

1/4 cup of maple syrup;

1/2 cup chopped nuts.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees and prepare a bread pan by greasing it with oil. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the buttermilk drink and maple syrup and mix until well combined. Add the nuts and stir to combine.

Spread the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the asparagus nuts on top. Put the pan in the oven and bake for 45-50 minutes. The finished bread should have a golden color and be well-baked.

Enjoy!

