Porridge contains a lot of fiber, B vitamins and complex carbohydrates, making it a healthy food. During Lent, you can make various types of porridge, such as oatmeal, buckwheat, barley, millet, pearl millet, rice, couscous, bulgur, quinoa, etc. To make porridge more delicious, you can season it with mushrooms, fried vegetables, lean gravies, frozen berries, or dried fruit.

We have prepared for you a recipe for delicious Lenten bulgur and vegetables, which is very easy and quick to prepare, so you can cook this dish not only during Lent.

Ingredients:

250 g of bulgur;

30 g of oil;

2 bell peppers;

2 tomatoes;

1 onion;

2 tablespoons of tomato paste;

salt, pepper, red paprika to taste.

Cut the pepper into strips, and the tomato into cubes (you can scald the tomato with boiling water beforehand to easily remove the skin). Finely chop the onion. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over low heat and sauté the onion for about 5 minutes. Add pepper and simmer for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, sprinkle with a little red paprika and pepper. Cook for another 3 minutes.

Then add bulgur and mix well. Heat and stir for another 5 minutes. Add boiling water, salt, cover and cook over low heat for 10-15 minutes. Then remove from heat and leave to brew for another 15 minutes.

Bon appetit!

