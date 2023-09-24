How to cook delicious pasta while saving on electricity: a useful life hack

Cooking on an electric stove can increase utility bills and consume more electricity than we think. But there is an interesting way to cook that will not only save energy, but also preserve the taste of pasta dishes. Let's take a closer look at this passive method of cooking pasta.

According to the Mirror website, cooking pasta is one of the most accessible culinary tricks. The basic procedure is to boil water, salt it, and add pasta. This process usually takes about 10 minutes.

However, few people know about a tactic that can be called "passive cooking" of pasta. British chef Nigella Lawson shares this secret, which saves energy and preserves the flavor of the dish.

The idea is to turn off the electric stove long before the pasta is finished cooking. So, when the water boils and you add the pasta, leave it in the hot water for another two minutes. After that, turn off the stove, cover the pot with a towel, and close the lid tightly.

An important advantage of this method is that it avoids overcooking the pasta, which helps preserve its structure and flavor. In addition, this method of cooking saves energy, as the stove is turned off after adding the pasta.

Here are some additional tips for cooking pasta:

Do not rinse the cooked pasta with cold water, as this will remove the starch from the pasta and spoil the taste of the dish. Add salt to the water when it is actively boiling, not before you start cooking the pasta. This will help preserve the flavor of the pasta and prevent it from overcooking. Do not add oil to the water if you are cooking pasta to be used with a sauce, as this can make the sauce too oily. Use enough water: 100 grams of pasta needs at least 1 liter of liquid.

