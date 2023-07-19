How to make cherry coffee with chocolate: a simple recipe

True coffee lovers are always ready to experiment with their favorite drink. If latte coffee used to be considered sophisticated, nowadays we have more opportunities to create a variety of coffee cocktails.

"Juicy" coffee with cherry juice and chocolate

To prepare this drink, you will need:

100 ml of strong black coffee;

2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup;

1 tablespoon of cherry juice;

1 teaspoon of grated chocolate.

First, brew the coffee in a pot or coffee maker, pour it into a cup, and add the chocolate syrup. If you don't have chocolate syrup, you can use chocolate liqueur. Depending on your taste, you can also add a little sugar.

Then add the cherry juice to the coffee and syrup. Top with whipped cream (either by hand or using a whipped cream can). Sprinkle the grated chocolate over the top and garnish with a few cherries if you like. Now your cherry juice and chocolate coffee is ready to enjoy.

Berlin Melange with coffee and cherry juice

To prepare this drink, you will need:

80 ml of freshly brewed strong coffee;

0.5 cans of condensed milk;

400 ml of cherry juice;

2 teaspoons of chocolate chips;

Powdered sugar to taste.

Pour the freshly brewed coffee into a shaker, add the cherry juice and condensed milk, and mix gently. If you like, you can also add powdered sugar, but keep in mind that sugar is already in the condensed milk.

Pour the mixture into the cups, decorate the surface of the drink with powdered sugar and chocolate chips. Now your Berlin Melange is ready to enjoy.

