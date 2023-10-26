How to make pumpkin cookies from 'Harry Potter' for Halloween: a simple recipe

Dina Bucholtz's books "The Harry Potter Cookbook. 150 recipes for wizards and magicians" and "Harry Potter Cookbook" by Tom Grimm reveal the secrets of what was fed at Hogwarts for the holidays.

The zaxid.net publication shared information about Christmas dinner at the wizarding school. Now, let's take a look at the recipe for pumpkin cookies, perfect for the celebration of Gallowin.

Ingredients:

250 g pumpkin

150 g butter

200 g sugar

1 egg

350 g flour

1 tsp. vanilla sugar

1/2 tsp. dough leavening agent

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ginger

Preparation:

Peeled from the skin and seeds of the pumpkin should be cut into cubes and cooked in salted water for 15 minutes. Then, using a blender, beat the soft butter with sugar and add an egg. Pour the water from the pumpkin and make a puree out of it.

Combine the puree with the butter mixture, add vanilla sugar, flour and leavening agent. Mix it all together thoroughly. Next, add the cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Mix everything well again.

Place the dough with the help of a spoon on a baking tray covered with baking paper and greased with oil,. Insert the tray into a preheated oven preheated to 200° and cook for 25-30 minutes. But remember to take into account the peculiarities of your oven and the thickness of the dough. To decorate, you can sprinkle the cookies with sugar or chopped walnuts before baking.

