How to cook traditional carbonara pasta like in a restaurant: a recipe

Carbonara is one of the main Italian pasta. It is made from a few ingredients, but it impresses with its taste. There are many variations of this dish, but UaPortal has prepared for you a classic version of carbonara, which is cooked in Italian restaurants.

Ingredients:

- 400 grams of spaghetti;

- 1 tablespoon of olive oil;

- 200 grams of bacon (cut into thin strips);

- 1 clove of garlic (finely chopped);

- 4 egg yolks;

- 50 grams of grated cheese (Parmesan is best);

- 50 milliliters of milk;

- salt and pepper to taste.

How to cook:

1. Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package. Add salt to the spaghetti water.

2. Heat a frying pan.

3. Pour a little oil into the pan and fry the bacon for 2 minutes.

4. Add the garlic and fry for another minute.

5. Mix the egg yolks, 3/4 of the cheese and milk, salt, add spices, and mix.

6. Drain the water from the cooked spaghetti, but leave one cup of liquid after the pasta.

7. Put the spaghetti in the pan with the bacon, add the egg mixture and stir. If the sauce is too thick, add more water from under the pasta.

8. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

