How to cook beetroot in 30 minutes: a useful life hack

Beetroot is widely used in cooking because of its health benefits and pleasant taste. But this vegetable has one big drawback: it takes a long time to cook. Sometimes it takes up to three hours to cook. This often stops housewives from cooking beetroot dishes. But we'll show you how to cook the vegetable quickly: the process will take only half an hour.

Read also: How to make frozen butter soft in minutes: a life hack with a glass

Cooking beetroot using this method retains the maximum amount of nutrients and tastes better. So, wash the beetroot thoroughly and cut off the top and bottom. Put them in foil, add salt and your favourite spices and wrap them up.

Place the beetroot in the foil on a baking tray and bake for 30 minutes at 200 degrees. Beetroot cooked in this way is perfect for salads and snacks.

Video of the day

To recap, we have already written how to bake cutlets with apples to make them juicy.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!