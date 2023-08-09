How to cook curried sausages with vegetables and tomato sauce in 10 minutes: a simple recipe

If you're looking for a quick but satisfying and tasty meal, you should look no further than the sausages available. These versatile products can be boiled, grilled or fried, and used in a variety of dishes, including casseroles and pastry dishes. They are particularly tasty with savory sauces such as ketchup and can also be flavored with various spices, garlic and roasted vegetables.

Read also: Suitable for everyone: a universal recipe for preserving any vegetables for the winter

Thanks to chef Polina, who shared an interesting recipe on her Instagram, you can find a new way to cook sausages with vegetables, tomato sauce, and spices.

Ingredients:

sausages

1 pc. onion

1 pc. red pepper

2 tsp. curry

Salt to taste

2 tsp. smoked paprika

100 ml of tomato paste

100 ml of water

a bunch of green onions

Video of the day

Method of preparation:

Make small cuts in the sausages and fry them until golden brown. Fry the chopped onion and red pepper in a frying pan for 5-7 minutes. Add salt, curry, smoked paprika, tomato paste and water. Stir and put the sausages in the sauce. Cook for another 5 minutes, and then garnish with green onions.

We also recommend paying attention to the recipe for stuffed peppers in jars.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!