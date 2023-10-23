How to make a homemade window cleaner that does not leave streaks

Window cleaning is one of the least enjoyable household chores. Despite the use of many chemicals, it often seems tedious to clean windows without leaving streaks.

One inexpensive home remedy can help you get rid of the unsightly streaks that form on the glass. The recipe was shared by the publication Sante Plus.

How to prepare a homemade cleaning vinegar that does not leave streaks on the windows?

You no longer need to spend money on specialized or store-bought window cleaners. You just need to prepare a homemade cleaner with two ingredients. It is cheap, effective and environmentally friendly. For this you only need water and white vinegar.

1. Mix water and white vinegar in a 1:1 ratio. Pour the mixture into a jar.

2. You can add a few mint or lavender leaves to this liquid to reduce the smell of vinegar,.

3. Close the jar and leave it in a cool place for a few hours until the mixture infuses with the aroma of the plants.

4. Remove the added plants and pour the mixture into an atomizer.

5. The liquid is ready to use! A microfiber cloth will be most suitable while cleaning the windows.

