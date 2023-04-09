How to cook spicy Easter cookies according to the recipe of Queen Elizabeth II

Easter is also celebrated in the Western world, including by the British royal family. Traditionally, spicy cookies are made there. We suggest you familiarize yourself with the recipe for these cookies from the royal confectioners.

Ingredients:

350 g of flour;

5 g of baking powder (baking soda);

10 g of ground ginger;

5 g of cinnamon;

125 g of unsalted butter;

175 g of light soft brown sugar;

1 egg;

60 g of sugar "golden" syrup.

For the glaze:

2 egg whites;

600 g of powdered sugar;

food coloring of your choice.

Preparation of the dough:

Preheat the oven to 170℃. Mix flour, baking soda, and spices in a bowl. Add the cubed butter and mix to a crumb-like consistency. Then add sugar, egg, and syrup and mix until you get a dough. Roll out the dough to a thickness of 5 mm. Use special cookie cutters or cardboard templates to give the cookies the desired shape.

Place the cookies on a non-stick mat or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf of your oven for 12-15 minutes until golden brown. Before decorating with glaze, cool the finished cookies completely.

Glaze:

Add 1 egg white to 600 g of powdered sugar and beat until smooth. The glaze should have a smooth texture. You can use the food coloring of your choice to give it the desired color. Add a few drops of food coloring to the glaze and mix well until you get the desired shade.

After the cookies have completely cooled, you can start decorating. Use a piping bag or a simple plastic bag filled with frosting to draw different designs on the cookies. You can also add some decorations to the top of the cookies, such as colored sugar crystals or pieces of marmalade.

Finished cookies with glaze should be left for several hours so that the glaze hardens and becomes more stable. After that, you can enjoy delicious and exquisite cookies with a spicy aroma, which will become a real decoration for your festive table. Bon appetit!

