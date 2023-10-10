The autumn pumpkin cream soup is a great dish for the whole family! This soup combines the warmth of pumpkin, the rich flavor of vegetables and aromatic spices. Try it yourself and enjoy the best flavors of the season.

The recipe from noviydoctor.com shows how to make a magical autumn pumpkin cream soup that will definitely captivate your taste buds.

Ingredients:

1 medium pumpkin (approximately 1.5 kg)

2 large onions, cut into cubes

3-4 cloves of garlic, crushed and chopped

2 medium potatoes, cut into cubes

1 carrot, cut into slices

1 celery, cut into cubes

4-5 cups vegetable broth (or water)

1/2 cup of cream

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly ground nutmeg (for garnish)

Dill or parsley (for garnish)

Preparation:

Cut the pumpkin in half, remove the seeds and fiber. Toss with olive oil, pepper and salt to taste. Bake the pumpkin in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 40-45 minutes or until it becomes tender and easily pierced with a fork. Take the pumpkin from the oven and let it cool. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, carrot, and celery. Sauté the vegetables, stirring, until they are soft and golden, it will take about 8-10 minutes. Add the chopped potatoes and turmeric. Continue to fry for a few minutes until the turmeric flavor comes out. Measure out the soft pumpkin flesh from both halves and add it to the pot with the other vegetables. Then add the vegetable broth (or water) and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook the soup for 15-20 minutes, until all the vegetables are very soft. Use a blender to turn the soup into the smooth puree. If the soup is too thick, you can add a little more broth or water. Add the cream from the volume, mix and heat the soup over medium heat for a few minutes without boiling. Serve the soup while it is hot. Sprinkle each serving with freshly ground nutmeg and chopped dill or parsley for extra flavor and aroma.

