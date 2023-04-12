How to cook paska so that it turns out to be successful: the simplest recipe for beginners

We suggest that you familiarize yourself with the recipe for Easter paska, according to which even a beginner who is baking for the first time will be able to prepare this traditional holiday product from yeast dough with raisins, candied fruit, and glaze.

Ingredients:

500 g of flour;

200 ml of milk;

100 g of butter;

100 g of sugar;

10 g of dry yeast;

three eggs;

100 g of raisins;

50 g of candied fruit;

a pinch of salt;

1 tsp. vanilla sugar.

For the glaze:

100 g of powdered sugar;

2 Art. l. lemon juice;

2 Art. l. water

In a small saucepan, heat the milk until warm and dissolve the yeast and one tablespoon of sugar in it. Leave for 10 minutes for the yeast to rise. In a large bowl, mix the flour, remaining sugar, vanilla sugar, and salt. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with a fork. Add the dissolved yeast, eggs, and melted butter to the bowl of flour. Knead a soft and elastic dough, adding a little flour or milk if necessary.

Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead it well with your hands for about 10 minutes. Put the dough back in the bowl, cover it with a towel or plastic wrap, and put it in a warm place for 1-1.5 hours so that the dough doubles in size. In the meantime, line baking pans with parchment paper or grease with butter and sprinkle with flour. Dry the raisins in a dry pan for a few minutes so that they become soft and juicy.

Once the dough has risen, add the baking powder (baking soda or baking powder) and mix to distribute the baking powder evenly. Add raisins and candied fruit to the dough and mix again.

Spread the dough evenly into the prepared pastry molds, and smooth the surface with a spoon or wet hands. Cover the molds with a towel and leave them in a warm place for another 30-40 minutes so that the dough fits in the molds.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the pastry cases in the preheated oven and bake the pasques for 40-45 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through in the middle. After baking, remove the pasques from the oven and let them cool in the molds for 10-15 minutes. Then remove the pasques from the molds, transfer them to a plate, and leave them to cool completely.

Prepare the glaze by mixing powdered sugar, lemon juice, and water until smooth. Using a spoon or pastry bag, decorate the cooled pasques with glaze. Decorate the strips as desired and leave the glaze to rest until completely hardened.

Happy Easter to you! Enjoy this traditional holiday treat with your family and friends!

