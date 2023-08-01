Ketchup has become an integral part of meat, vegetable, and pasta dishes. However, you don't have to buy it, you can make it yourself at home.

Here's a recipe for homemade ketchup without starch and dyes, shared by the publication Want.

Ingredients:

Tomatoes - 3 kilograms

Onions - 1 pc.

Garlic - 1 head

Salt - 1 teaspoon

Sugar - 3 tbsp. spoons

Mustard powder - 1 teaspoon

Mixture of peppers - 0.5 teaspoon

1 bay leaf

Vinegar 70% - 1/4 teaspoon

Preparation:

Start by preparing the ingredients - wash the tomatoes, peel the garlic and onions. Peel the tomatoes and then cut the vegetables into quarters to make it easier to put them through a meat grinder. Put the tomatoes to boil. When they boil, lower the heat and simmer for another 10 minutes. During cooking, a clear liquid will collect on the surface, which should be removed to make the ketchup thick. Then let the mass cool down. Grind the cooled tomato mass in a blender. Then rub it through a sieve to remove the seeds and remaining skin. Return the pureed tomato mixture to the saucepan. Add the bay leaf, spices, salt, sugar, and vinegar. Boil the mixture again for 7-10 minutes. Then remove the bay leaf. Pour the finished ketchup into pre-prepared jars and close the lids.

Now you have a wonderful homemade ketchup. You can use it with meat, vegetables, pasta and many other dishes. Enjoy!

