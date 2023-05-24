How to prepare an effective mosquito repellent for body and home

With the arrival of summer comes a huge number of insects, including mosquitoes, which begin to terrorize people's homes day and night. Repellents to repel mosquitoes are not suitable for everyone, so we suggest paying attention to traditional methods of fighting this insect.

Essential oils

Essential oils of citronella, clove, lavender, geranium, lemongrass, mint, thyme, basil, and orange are excellent mosquito repellents. Take an aroma lamp, pour water into it, drop a few drops of the chosen essential oil, and forget about the annoying buzzing. If you don't have an aroma lamp, put salt in a glass and add a few drops of oil.

Lemon and eucalyptus

Mix 10 ml of eucalyptus oil and the juice of one lemon. Apply the solution to your skin: you will not be in danger of mosquito bites. Attention: the product should be applied only to healthy skin without wounds and irritations.

Vanillin

Take liquid vanilla and add a few drops to the cream and apply it to your skin. If you use vanilla powder, you will need 1 g of vanilla per 10 g of cream. You can also dilute 1 tbsp of vanilla in a glass of warm water and leave it in the room.

Cinnamon

Dissolve some cinnamon in warm water and place the glass in the room.

Alcohol solution

Take 50 drops of lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, or your favorite essential oil to three quarters of alcohol and add water. Pour the solution into a nebulizer and shake before each use.

