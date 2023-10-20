How to make fragrant and thick grape jam for the winter: a simple recipe

September through November, when gardeners harvest grapes, you can use some varieties to make compotes and homemade wine instead of consuming them directly.

Read also: Simple recipe for jam from black rowan berries

Grapes can be turned into a flavorful jam that can decorate your winter song menu. This recipe is very simple and will help you find a use for sour berries with seeds, writes the Lime.

Ingredients:

1 kg of dark grapes with seeds,

0.5-1 kg of sugar,

0.5 cup of water.

Preparation:

Start with over-selecting grapes, removing spoiled and soft berries. The remaining ones should be separated from the twigs and rinse thoroughly under running water. Use a colander to drain. Transfer the cleaned berries to a saucepan and pour sugar over them. Leave overnight (10-12 hours) to let the grapes juice. Add half a cup of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, cool the mixture and rub it through a sieve, removing the pips and skins. Turn the mashed grapes into a saucepan and bring to a boil once more, simmer for 15 minutes. If foam forms, remove it with a skimmer. After 15 minutes of cooking, turn off the fire and leave the grape puree for 5-7 hours. After that, bring it to a boil again and cook for about 10 minutes more. Leave the grape jam to cool. If you need another desired thickening, cook over low heat until the desired thickness is reached. Pour the finished jam after the last boiling session into pre-sterilized jars and roll up. Jars and lids should also be sterilized. Turn them upside down and leave them to cool down. Store the jam from grapes in a cool place, for example, in the cellar or basement.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for jam from cranberries for the winter in a flavorful syrup.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!