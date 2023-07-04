How to turn a plastic bottle into a fly trap

Unwanted guests such as flies can disturb your peace of mind. There is an unmistakable solution to get rid of this problem.

Of course, there are many methods available in stores to suit every budget. However, you can use a plastic bottle and oranges for a trap, according to Sante Plus.

The idea is to use a plastic bottle with a sweet and attractive liquid to attract flies. They will smell the bait, fly to the bottle, and voila, once inside, they will not be able to get out.

Step 1. Mark the line where you will cut.

Draw a line around the plastic water bottle (1.5 liters) with a permanent marker just below the conical neck.

Step 2. Cut off the top of the bottle.

Use a sharp knife with a serrated edge to cut along the line drawn on the top of the bottle. It is advisable to do this on a board to avoid damaging the kitchen counter or table surface.

Step 3. Make a fly trap.

Remove the cap, turn the bottle upside down and insert it into the bottom of the container (as shown in the photo).

It is better to remove the cap first, otherwise the flies will not be able to enter through the opening that will lead to their feast. Then, if you wish, you can close it so that they do not find their way back.

Step 4. Prepare the recipe and set up the trap.

Now that you understand the principle, remove the funnel from the bottle so that you can place the bait. Flies are very fond of organic, decomposing foods. For example, to lay eggs, spoiled meat is a great way to attract them.

For a trap, you can use slightly overripe fruit, a 50/50 mixture of water and sugar, water mixed with honey, fruit juice, maple syrup for a stickier solution.

Step 5. Make a lid for the fly trap.

