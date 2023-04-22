How to greet and say goodbye to deceased relatives at the cemetery

According to church regulations, the best day to visit the dead in a cemetery is Saturday. It is not forbidden to visit graves on any other day.

Only on Easter people do not go to the cemetery, because this day is dedicated to the resurrected Jesus. There are special days for this purpose - Radonitsa, Send-off, or Graveside.

Other good days to visit the dead are their birthdays and Angel's Day.

Read also: What you should take to the Cemetery on Memorial Day and what not

The main purpose of such visits is to pray for their souls, not to organize feasts. You can put fresh flowers near the grave or just stand there. The church has a negative attitude toward artificial wreaths and bouquets.

Video of the day

You should say the following words at the grave: "Rest in peace, O God, the soul of the deceased, and forgive his sins, both willful and unwilling." Better yet, read a prayer from the Orthodox prayer book.

Since the cemetery is a sacred place where the souls of the dead rest, you should behave politely and courteously there. You shouldn't drink alcohol, smoke, shout, have fun, laugh, or organize loud parties. You should also dress discreetly, and women should preferably wear a headscarf or scarf and wear skirts.

The church says that it is better not to leave any food on the grave. It is better to give the goodies to the needy.

Read also: Never do this: 5 strictest prohibitions for the cemetery

How to leave the cemetery correctly

When you are about to leave the cemetery, mentally address the dead: "May we be well and may you rest easy!"

You can also say the following words before leaving the gate: "May you have the Kingdom of God, and may we not be in a hurry to get there." After that, you can leave the cemetery, turn to face the graves and cross yourself three times. This is how Orthodox believers pay respect to the dead.

You can't take anything from the cemetery and take it home. When you return, wash your face and hands with soap and water. Then sprinkle your face and hands with holy water three times.

If you were at the graves and you heard someone calling, cross yourself three times and say: "My God, save me, the servant of God (give your full name), keep me safe and have mercy! Amen!"

Read also: Inviting poverty and grief into your home - what things should never be Thrown away

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!