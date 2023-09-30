How to plant daffodils in the fall so that they bloom early in the spring

To ensure that your flower bed is covered with bright daffodil blooms next spring, following some rules during the fall planting of these flowers is an important aspect of successful cultivation. Daffodils are very charming flowers, and planting them in the fall ensures that they will bloom in all their glory in the spring. Here are some tips to help you achieve this goal.

First of all, it is important to prepare the bulbs for planting, vse_roste writes. A few days before planting them in the ground, treat the bulbs with a fungicide. This will help protect them from diseases and pests. Before planting, be sure to clean the bulbs from the dry top layer.

To determine the optimal planting time, you should monitor the soil temperature. The best time is when the temperature steadily rises to +8-10 degrees and remains so for 1.5-2 weeks.

Choose the right place to plant daffodils. They need enough sunlight, but can also grow in partial shade. The place must be protected from drafts. Also consider the water table, as excess moisture can lead to the rotting of the bulbs.

Basic steps for planting daffodils:

Place the bulbs in the holes with the bottom down. The distance between the bulbs depends on their size: 7-10 cm for for small ones, and 15-20 cm for larger ones. The depth of the hole should be three times the height of the bulb: 15-25 cm for larger bulbs, and 10-15 cm for small bulbs.

