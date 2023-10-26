Rooting a chrysanthemum is easy to do even if you only have a bouquet. Using a reliable and proven method, chrysanthemum cuttings will quickly take root.

You will need the following materials:

chrysanthemum;

soil;

plastic cups;

powder rooting agent.

Here's how to do the procedure:

If you are choosing a chrysanthemum from a bouquet, you can ignore this step. If the chrysanthemum is a single plant, pick 3-4 buds from the base and cut them off. Next, separate the stem on the cutting, keeping the length about 5 cm. Remove any excess leaves. Prepare loose soil and create a deep depression in the ground. Dust the stem of the cutting with a powdered rooting agent. Plant the cutting in the ground and press it down. Pour water over it. If you want to speed up the rooting process, you can dissolve 5 succinic acid tablets in 1 liter of water before watering. Provide adequate lighting and the chrysanthemum cuttings will successfully take root.

