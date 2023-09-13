How to dig and store carrots to keep them from spoiling for as long as possible

Preserving vegetables over the winter is a key aspect for those who want to enjoy their home-grown produce and ensure they have the vitamins they need during the cold season.

Carrots, which are rich in carotene and nutrients, play an important role among the vegetables to store. The main task is to choose the right time for harvesting and storing, Slobidsky Krai wires.

When and how to dig carrots

The best time to dig up carrots is as soon as they have reached full maturity, which is usually at the end of September. You should not delay this procedure, as carrots lose their taste and nutritional properties after the first frost. Early digging should also be avoided, as this can lead to a lack of ripeness.

While digging, you should observe the condition of the leaves. If they start to dry out and turn yellow, this is an indicator that the carrots are ready for harvest. It is worth remembering that carrots should not be left in the soil after the first frost as frost can damage the root crop.

The process of digging up carrots is quite simple, but there are some important rules to follow:

Stop watering the carrots 25-30 days before digging them up. Choose dry and warm weather for digging. Prepare the soil in advance by clearing it of weeds and dirt. Use a pitchfork for digging. Gradually lift the soil and carefully remove the roots. Avoid damaging the carrots during digging, as damaged roots spoil more quickly. Carefully remove excess soil from the roots without damaging the skin. Place the crop in a single row on the ground to dry. Remove the tops. Remember that uncut carrot leaves left for several hours can affect the quality of the root crop. Do not wash carrots before storing them, as moisture can cause rot.

Storing carrots in winter

Proper storage of carrots in winter is a task that requires some attention and knowledge. Here are some useful tips:

Check and sort the carrots before storing them. Discard any damaged, scratched or diseased root vegetables. The optimum humidity for storing carrots is approximately 90%. Provide adequate ventilation to avoid condensation. Store carrots at a low temperature. The ideal temperature for storing carrots in winter is around 0°C. You can use the basement or refrigerator to create optimal conditions. Use tall boxes that allow air to circulate around the carrots. It is often recommended to store carrots in boxes with sand in them, but this method is not always optimal. It is best to store carrots together with plastic wrap on top to maintain the necessary level of air exchange. Check the condition of the carrots from time to time and remove any damaged or spoiled root vegetables.

