How to choose the right summer shoes: top 3 useful tips

The choice of summer shoes should be treated with special attention, because in the heat they can rub and slide on the foot. UaPortal will tell you the secrets of choosing the right one.3

Rules for choosing shoes

When choosing a new pair, pay attention to the following parameters:

Fullness and width of the foot

If you have a full or wide foot, you will feel uncomfortable in narrow shoes. Considering that your feet swell in summer, it is better to avoid narrow shoes.

Size

A very important criterion when choosing shoes. Remember, shoes don't stretch, and if you choose a pair and it's too tight, don't expect to wear it out. Even if it does stretch a little, you will pay with bloody blisters.

Video of the day

Read also: Hide all the flaws: three best jeans for every body type

Trying on

Try on a pair at once. While trying on the shoes, stand and walk around the store in them.

Bend the sole. It should be soft, otherwise you will be uncomfortable.

Go for new shoes in the evening

After a whole day, your foot swells a little, so the shoes you buy in the morning may become tight by the evening.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to stretch your jeans up a size.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!