How to choose the right toothpaste for you: an effective method

Many people choose toothpaste based on price and packaging design alone. Dentists claim that this is important because choosing the right toothpaste can solve many dental health problems.

This was reported by Chas Diy.

People used to do without toothpaste, but now its importance is hard to exaggerate. Toothpastes and toothbrushes perform different tasks, dentists explain. A toothbrush mechanically removes plaque, which is the main cause of caries. Toothpaste fights germs and strengthens tooth enamel, protecting it from damage.

However, not all toothpastes have the ability to strengthen enamel. Some toothpastes sold in stores can even harm your teeth.

Toothpastes with fluoride

Recommended by many dentists. Fluorides are a proven method of preventing tooth decay and strengthen tooth enamel.

Toothpastes with calcium

Recommended for children and adolescents, but their benefits for adults are rather questionable.

Baking soda pastes

Soda pastes cleanse the oral cavity well and have a mild whitening effect.

Pastes with honey

Pastes with honey and propolis have a minimal impact on dental health. Beekeeping products are healthier when consumed "alive".

Herbal toothpastes

Herbal toothpastes can help patients with gum disease and have an anti-inflammatory effect.

Whitening toothpastes

Whitening toothpastes may not be effective, and their effect on dental health has not yet been studied. Therefore, dentists recommend using them with caution, especially for people with healthy teeth.

Gel toothpastes contain substances that dissolve plaque. Regular toothpastes are the best choice because they clean teeth well without harming tooth enamel.

As a reminder, we have already written how to whiten teeth at home.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!