The editorial team of the Ukrainian culinary website Shuba has shared recommendations on how to properly cook corn to enjoy its taste. According to experts, the average cooking time for corn is about 30 minutes. You can add milk and butter to the water as well.

When corn is cooked, the high temperature promotes the breakdown of starch and the formation of simple sugar. By adding a little milk to the water, you can make the corn even sweeter, as milk contains carbohydrates that break down when heated. In addition, a piece of butter creates an oily environment that adds a pleasant creamy flavor to each kernel.

The experts also provided advice on choosing corn. The best option is young one, with tightly wrapped fresh green leaves.

As experts say, if the leaves have turned yellow and dry, such corn should be cooked longer, up to several hours.

