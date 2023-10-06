How to properly care for roses in the fall: gardening tips

As the season changes, flowers require special care, especially when it comes to roses. They are known for their tenderness and sophistication, so proper care in the fall is an important condition for their future flowering.

Here are some useful tips to help ensure the health and beauty of your roses in the winter:

Watering: Continue to water your roses in the fall, especially if your region is characterized by dry and mild winters. Moisture is important to ensure overall plant health and prevent stress during the winter months.

Fertilizers: Stop applying fertilizers to the soil before winter. Plants are vulnerable to damage during this period and rapid growth is not desirable.

Pruning: remove dead, diseased, and damaged parts of the roses. This will help prevent the spread of disease and improve air circulation. In addition, pruning long stems will help prevent wind damage.

Bad foliage: Remove dead leaves to prevent diseases and pests that can overwinter in the yellowed leaves.

Mulching: Apply a layer of compost or wood shavings around the roots of the roses. This will help insulate the roots and protect them from extreme temperature fluctuations.

Protection: In extremely cold regions, consider covering your rose with burlap or a special protective material.

Disease prevention: if necessary, treat roses with fungicides in late fall to prevent possible diseases.

Keep an eye out for pests: Watch for any signs of infestation, and if they appear, take the necessary steps to get rid of them.

Cultivation: Do not rush to remove the seed pods that form after flowering. They can have a positive impact on the further condition of the plant.

