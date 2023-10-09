Regular manicures are important for every girl. However, you shouldn't forget about home nail care.

It is important to follow a few basic rules and recommendations.

1. Proper nutrition: Your diet should contain a sufficient amount of protein, vitamins (in particular vitamins A and E), minerals (especially calcium, zinc, and iron), and healthy fats. These nutrients play an important role in strengthening your nails.

2. Use oils: Regularly apply oil to the nail plate and nail area to provide moisture and strengthen the nails.

3. Protection from damage: Avoid injury to the nail plate and contact with harsh chemicals, such as nail polish thinners. Wear gloves when working with aggressive substances or water.

4. Careful trimming: Nail trimming should be careful and performed with the correct technique. Do not cut the nail plate too short and avoid cutting the corners of the nails, which can cause an ingrown nail.

5. Use nail strengthening products: You can use special products to strengthen the nail plate, such as base coatings or products with biotin.

By following these tips, you can help your nails stay strong and healthy, giving them beauty and shine.

