The Turks gave Europe coffee decades before the invention of the Italian espresso machine and German filter coffee. The Turks opened a coffee shop to the world in 1564, where they first made this "divine" drink, and their coffee brewing machine, the cezve, remains popular today.

Although the procedure for making coffee in a Turkish coffee pot is simple, it also has its nuances.

Traditionally, Turkish coffee is made on the sand under the sun. Some oriental coffee shops still use this method: the cezve is moved in the sand, dipping it in and out. When brewed on a stove, the essence of the process remains the same:

Coffee is cooked, not brewed, which makes it unique compared to other methods.

The process of brewing coffee in a cezve is long so that to fully reveal the aroma and taste of the drink.

The coffee is not filtered, so it is thick and flavorful.

A cezva can be made of different materials, such as copper, clay, ceramic, bronze or silver. A metal pot allows you to heat and cool the drink evenly and quickly, which makes it possible to fully control the process. On the other hand, supporters of clay pot believe that it better reveals the taste and aroma of coffee even if the process takes longer.

Choose Arabica for making coffee in a cevre as robusta was invented only in the 18th century. Robusta in such a pot can lead to excessive bitterness and a drink that is too strong. Choose medium or lightly roasted beans to avoid strong bitterness and burnt flavor. Use a fine grind to maximize the flavor and aroma notes.

