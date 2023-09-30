Have you ever wondered how to machine wash your shoes properly? In particular, before doing so, you should take into account some of the nuances and instructions of the manufacturer.

This was reported by Pixel. Proper washing can help maintain the quality and appearance of your sneakers. Therefore, we suggest using the following tips:

Check the label:

If your machine has a suitable shoe-washing program, check the label on your sneakers. Sometimes the manufacturer may only recommend wet cleaning.

Get rid of accessories:

Before washing, remove the laces and insoles from the sneakers. It's best to put them in a laundry bag or a regular pillowcase to prevent them from getting tangled.

Also read: How to get rid of bad odor in shoes with one natural remedy

Preparing the soles:

Before washing, be sure to clean the outsole from dense layers of dirt and possible objects stuck in the tread. This can be done with a brush or sponge, and detergent.

Stain treatment:

If your sneakers have stubborn stains or other dirt on them, they should be treated before washing. You can use a stain remover or brush or sponge with detergent.

By following these tips and the manufacturer's instructions, you can keep your sneakers clean and in good condition. Be attentive and careful when caring for your shoes, and they will serve you for a long time while maintaining their appearance.

We remind you that you can often notice a small loop on the back on sneakers and other closed shoes. This element is not a design decision. It has several practical uses that make wearing shoes more comfortable and functional.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!