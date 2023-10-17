How to properly wash jeans to preserve the color and quality of the fabric for a long time

Get expert advice on how to preserve the color and quality of your jeans with the right washing technique. Find out how simple steps like turning your jeans inside out and using cold water can protect their bright color and prevent fabric damage.

UAportal has found out that by following these tips, you can ensure that your favorite jeans will remain as good as new after washing. From avoiding bleach to washing with similar dark-colored clothing, we'll tell you the best ways to preserve the durability of your jeans.

Turn your jeans inside out before washing

Read also: Stylists named seven jeans models that will be in fashion in fall 2023

This simple step will help prevent color fading and keep the outside of your jeans in better condition.

Use cold water instead of hot water

Cold water is gentler on the fabric and helps to preserve the color and shape of your jeans. Hot water can cause the fabric to lose color and shrink.

Do not use bleach or aggressive detergents

They can weaken the fabric and cause it to lose its strength. Instead, choose mild detergents specially formulated for denim to keep your jeans in good condition.

Wash jeans with other jeans or similar dark-colored items

This will help prevent color transfer between different items. If you don't have enough jeans to wash together, you can add a few dark-colored towels to the load to absorb excess dyes.

Earlier, we wrote about how to wash jeans to remove oil stains with two cheap products.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!