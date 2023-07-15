How to fold and store towels correctly

How can you achieve a cosy effect by collecting towels without much effort, so that they look as attractive as the pictures in interior magazines or in an expensive textile store? The method is actually very simple and requires no additional skills.

Spread out the towel. Start by laying the towel out flat on a clean surface. Make sure the front side (the one with the monogram or other decor) is facing down. Gently straighten the towel;

Fold it three times. The first folding of the towel is done lengthwise, this will add volume to it. First, fold one half of the towel towards the centre, and then the other half. Make sure that the edge of the second half easily overlaps the edge of the first half of the towel by about 2 cm. Please note that this rule can be broken if there is a monogram or decor on the front side that you want to keep visible. In this case, you can only partially fold the edges;

Fold in half twice. Now fold the resulting long object in half in the transverse direction. Then fold it in half again. Make sure that the monogram or design remains on top. The result is a perfectly folded, three-dimensional towel. You can stack them in attractive piles or pyramids if you have sets of the same style in different sizes. This method is also convenient for storing towels in a closet.

Remember that regular towel washing is also necessary to maintain our health. UAportal has prepared tips on how to properly care for your towel.

