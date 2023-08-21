How to hang a mirror correctly to have prosperity, harmony and money at home

The correct placement of furniture, its shape, and the arrangement of accessories are of great importance for bringing harmony to the home. In particular, the mirror affects the overall atmosphere of the home, the quality of sleep, and even self-esteem.

The golden rule for mirrors is no more than one large one on the wall. There shouldn't be too many of them, as it can be disorienting and bring chaos, according to feng shui.

In addition, mirrors should not be placed opposite each other. This way you can open the way for negative energy to enter your home through the "mirror corridor".

1. Get rid of the chaos. A mirrored surface will bring a sense of cleanliness, calmness and light to the interior. If you have a chaotic atmosphere at home and conflicts often arise, make sure that mirrors are in the north, east, and southeast parts of the apartment.

2. Clear reflection. The mirror should always be clean, free of defects, without crushing or reduction effects. It shows you and should not distort the reflection.

3. Mirror in the hallway. Choose a full-length mirror for the hallway, and it is best to hang it on the side of the front door, but not vice versa, as then the energy that passes into your home will be pushed back.

4. Decorative mirrors. Small and small mirrors with irregular shapes cut off your face, so it can provoke a violation of inner harmony. As a result, an imbalance will begin to accumulate on a subconscious level. Decorative mirrors should be placed so that they reflect only light, not people.

5. In feng shui, a mirror is used to enhance one's own desires and positive energy, which brings joy, happiness, and good luck. Only goals and pleasant things should be reflected in a mirror.

6. A mirror in the bedroom. You should not reflect yourself in the mirror while sleeping, as this creates tension. Therefore, you can cover it with a cloth at night.

7. Do not put a lot of large or small mirrors in one room, as it can be disorienting and cause chaos.

