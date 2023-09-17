How to plant raspberries in autumn to get a good harvest

Raspberries should be planted in the fall to ensure good survival and increased yields. This should be done in several steps and 15-20 days before the onset of cold weather and stable frosts.

The Telegram channel "Dacha. Garden and Vegetable Garden"added that you should carefully choose a place for planting. Keep in mind that raspberries like sunny, draft-protected areas.

Rules for planting raspberries in the fall:

1. Dig a planting hole (30×30×30).

2. Add humus (3-5 kg), supersulfate (30-35 g) and potassium salt (20-25 g).

3. Mix the fertilizer with the topsoil.

4. Carefully distribute the roots and place them in the center of the pit. Cover it with earth. Leave the grafting site 2-3 cm underground.

6. Tamp a little with soil and water (5 liters per bush).

