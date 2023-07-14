How to properly water flowerpots if you are going on vacation

For indoor plants to bloom and live long, they need regular watering. Water is a vital element that not only moisturizes but also transfers nutrients from the soil to the plant cells.

However, when preparing for a trip, the issue of watering plants becomes a problem, especially if you have tropical plants that love humidity. Thus, your flowerpots run the risk of drying out.

Don't panic. There is a simple and effective solution that will help keep them alive until you return. This is what SantePlus magazine tells us.

Method No. 1. To keep your plants moist and hydrated even when you go on vacation, use a thread dipped in water. This simple grandmotherly tip is to place a container of water high above the potted plant, for example, on a chair. Water the flowerpot first, then place one end of the woolen yarn in the container until it touches the bottom and the other end in the soil. The plant will be able to moisten itself thanks to the woolen thread that connects the container to the pot.

Please note that you can replace the yarn with a stretched string or plastic tube, making sure that the end of the tube touches the bottom of the water container.

Method No. 2. Watering plants with a drip irrigation system

To set up a drip irrigation system, take a large water bottle and unscrew the lid to make a small hole in the center. Then fill the bottle with water, close the lid and place the bottle upside down in the ground next to the plants.

Please note that you will need a 1.5 liter bottle for pots and a 5 liter canister for plants in the garden or bed.

Drip irrigation is an effective and economical method of irrigation that allows you to moisten plants in your absence. However, it is advisable to install this irrigation a few days before you leave to check the water supply and make sure the diameter of the hole in the plug is suitable.

Method No. 3. Use gel water to water your plants while on vacation

Gel water sachets are a good alternative to watering plants. They can be purchased at garden centers. They contain thickened water that is introduced into the ground. The sachet slowly liquefies, which allows you to gradually water the plants.

You can drop a sachet or two on the soil of your potted plant, depending on the watering need. Note that a sachet of jelly water can last for a month.

Method No. 4. Use clay pebbles for watering while you are away

Clay pebbles are very useful for plants. If placed at the bottom of the pot, the stones help to drain and aerate the substrate so that the roots develop better, and maintain soil moisture. Thus, don't forget to cover the surface of the soil of your potted plants with clay pebbles before you leave. They limit water evaporation and keep the soil moist.

In addition to these tips, there are certain measures to take before traveling. In fact, it is advisable to move houseplants to the shade so that the sun does not dry them out but they will still get daylight. You can also keep the plants in a cool place, such as a bathroom, if it has a window and light.

Thanks to these tips, your plants are not at risk of running out of water or drying out. You will be able to travel with peace in mind.

As a reminder, houseplants not only beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

