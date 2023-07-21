How to water indoor plants in the heat: three basic rules

Plants require special attention and care during the hot season. High temperatures negatively affect their health by increasing moisture evaporation and the need for more water. This applies not only to cacti and succulents but also to other indoor plants. We'll show you how to ensure proper watering in the heat and keep your plants healthy.

Choosing the best time to water

Water your plants in the morning or evening when the sun is not so hot. At this time, the water will be able to reach the roots of the plants and not evaporate instantly. Watering in the morning and evening will help to avoid the formation of cracks in the soil surface and provide optimal access to the roots.

Use of settled water

Water should stand for at least a day before watering. Do not use cold water from the tap, as this can cause stress to the plants, slow their development or even cause death. Using settled water will help prevent these problems.

Post-watering measures

After watering, be sure to loosen the surface soil layer. This will saturate the soil with oxygen and help avoid the formation of cracks that cause moisture evaporation.

Appropriate temperature

If possible, move indoor plants to a balcony or terrace. This way, they will get a natural temperature difference during the day and night, which will have a beneficial effect on their growth. At the same time, do not allow direct sunlight to fall on the plants and protect them, for example, with curtains or a net. Remember to ventilate the room and use an air conditioner or fan to lower the temperature.

Watering mode

Determine the frequency of watering depending on soil moisture. Usually, during the hot season, plants need watering 2-3 times a week. However, some species may require more or less water. You can also spray the plants, but this should be done in the morning or evening when the sun is not so active. Do not forget that you should not spray during flowering as this can lead to bud loss.

Use of pots with drainage

For precise watering dosage, you can plant them in pots with drainage holes and trays. Thanks to this, excess water drains away and does not remain in the pan. Thus the plants receive only as much moisture as they need.

