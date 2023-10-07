How to apply perfume correctly: secrets you didn't know about

Perfume is not just a smell, but a real art of creating an atmosphere and emphasizing your personality. Finding the right pulsation points on the body to apply a fragrance can make it last longer and more sensual.

Spacemag has shared a few secrets of proper perfume application. They will help you enjoy the scent of your perfume even longer.

Hair

Hair is an ideal area for applying a fragrance. You can spray the perfume onto a comb and then comb through your hair. The founders of major perfume companies claim that hair retains fragrance more strongly than skin. You need to be careful because perfumes contain alcohol, which can harm your hair.

Neck.

Perfume lasts longer on the neck. Before buttoning your blouse collar, spray the perfume inside where the fabric touches your skin. This will allow the fragrance to come out gradually and remain sensual.

Behind the ear

In this place, the veins are located close to the skin, creating the ideal conditions for the evaporation of the fragrance. If you wear jewelry, it can retain your scent after spraying the perfume. Some brands have even created pendants with ceramic balls where you can place a sperfume, creating an incredible scented accessory.

Read also: Why you shouldn't smell coffee when choosing a perfume and what you can use instead

The inner surface of the elbow

This area is called "seductive" because of the peculiarities of physics. Here, air currents rise upward, where it is always warmer than below. The scent is not immediately noticeable, but after a while it comes out seductively and reminds of itself.

The back of the knee

The scent could be less noticeable at first, but over time it will begin to come to the fore, captivating enviroment.

Earlier, we wrote how to choose a perfume fragrance that is the most suitable for you. And also about how to preserve the scent of your perfume for the whole day thanks to 4 tips.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!