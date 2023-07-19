How to wash summer berries and fruits: simple tips

After purchasing fresh berries and summer fruits, many of us face the problem when they become soft and spoil quickly, even though they were dense and beautiful at the market or supermarket. The secret to properly processing these products can help preserve their freshness and flavor. An interesting life hack concerns washing berries and was found on Express.

To avoid watery berries, they should never be washed under running water. Instead, remember that the processing of berries should take place immediately before you plan to consume them. The process of washing them is carried out using a large bowl of water. Gently place the berries in the bowl and leave them for 1-2 minutes, then drain the water. This procedure should be repeated until the berries are clean.

As for dense summer fruits such as apricots, nectarines, and peaches, they can be gently washed under running water. After washing the fruit, it is important to dry it on a towel and place it in a large container or plate lined with paper towels. This will help to remove excess moisture and prolong their freshness.

