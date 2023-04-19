How to properly wash a canning knife: simple tips

There is a popular opinion that a canning knife is one of the most useful tools in the kitchen. However, after use, it is often not washed but simply sent to the box.

This can lead to dirt and even rust on the knife. Therefore, like any other kitchen appliance, it should be cleaned regularly.

How to properly clean a canning knife:

Place the knife in a jar of white vinegar and let it sit for a few minutes; Take the knife over the sink and use a toothbrush to brush away dirt and rust. To do this, you can dip a brush in vinegar; Wash the knife with dishwashing detergent and brush again with a toothbrush; Carefully dry the knife with a clean towel.

If you clean your canning knife properly with these steps, it will shine in your kitchen again.

